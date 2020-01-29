With music, art and film conversations, CUSP comes to Chennai

Picture this: an intimate concert entertaining a small group of rasikas in the pristine patio of a 250-year-old Dutch heritage structure: Luz House in Mylapore. The glitz and glamour that has now come to be associated with classical arts performances, takes a backseat in this setting. In fact, it paves the way for an audience to engage with artistes and their craft. CUSP, a three-day, multi-artform festival, aims to do precisely that: create a dialogue led by practitioners, albeit in a relatable manner.

CUSP focusses on work that is experimental, relatively young, yet exceptional. That goes beyond the conventional milieu of classical arts. Organised by Mumbai-based First Edition Arts, it will feature over 50 musicians, speakers and performers from all over India, led by a strong curatorial team of artistes.

Devina Dutt of First Edition Arts, also part of the curatorial team speaks of festival’s inception: “I am a rasika myself. But lately, as an art critic and writer, I have had concerns about how concerts of classical arts are being presented.” Big logos, large screens, unnecessary lighting — all amount to glamour, which takes away from the patrons’ experience, adds Devina. This concern is what that led to CUSP.

Carnatic Quartet | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Though the scale of the festival is large, the experience it seeks to give is different from what is usually doled out in the city. An intimate setting with mood lighting, and an effort to respect artistes’ space, form major components in enhancing the experience. Though music forms the crux, conversations around performing arts and their role in the society, film screenings, a spot of theatre and visual arts exhibitions, are also on the line-up.

Both Carnatic and Hindustani music will be explored through concerts and discussions. For instance, a workshop titled Aesthetics, Sound and Music, will feature philosopher and author Sundar Sarukkai on the philosophy of music, interacting with musicians. Ganesh Devy will explore the links between music, literature and protest in India, while Tamil writer Imayam reads from his works and AR Venkatachalapathy leads a discussion on an artist’s response to the idea of India today. A Carnatic concert, a tribute to Veena Dhanammal and a performance by Carnatic Quartet are among many lined up. Another notable performance will be that of Nandanar Charithiram, a villupaatu and Carnatic ensemble that will narrate the story of Thirunalaipovar. Hindustani too takes the fore with a dialogue between Hindustani music practitioners Warren Senders, Sumitra Ranganathan and Ranjani Ramachandran, interspersed with live music. Night Sky: Hindustani Vocal Concert by Priya Purushothaman will fleature ate-night ragas, with Tejovrush Joshi on the tabla and Vyasmurti Katti on the harmonium.

In the theatre front is RIP, Restlessness in Pieces, an interactive solo performance by Savita Rani. A set of films on the performing arts of South India, curated by film critic CS Venkiteswaran, will run in loop.

Led by visual artist and curator C Krishnapriya, 17 young artists from the city (some of them still students) will also present more than 25 works, spanning across media, exploring the self, the body and other process-based work. While Savita Narasimhan, vocalist and curator, will present rare photographs of T Balasaraswati from over five decades, Bindu Art School will also be exhibiting its work.

CUSP will be held from January 31 to February 2. E-mail thecuspfestival.fea@gmail.com or call 7338733190. Tickets for evening concerts are at ₹500 per day on bookmyshow.