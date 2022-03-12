Wild distributional hands can be the most fun to play — for somebody. What would you bid with the South hand after one heart — pass — one spade? We think most players would choose two clubs, but any number of clubs up to five clubs would garner some expert support.

This South player bid three clubs, shutting out West, who was planning to bid two spades. East-West were still likely to reach four spades, where they would have no trouble taking 11 tricks, but North chimed in with an enterprising bid of five clubs. This was too high for East, who decided to “take the money” and made a penalty double. There was some trouble on the way to the bank.

South ruffed the opening spade lead and drew trumps in two rounds. He led a diamond to dummy’s ace and a heart back to his jack. West won with the queen and led the jack of diamonds. South ruffed and led the king of hearts, covered by the ace and ruffed in dummy. The fall of the nine from East gave South a claim for the rest of the tricks. Making six!

“Should we have bid it?” asked North, with a twinkle in his eye. East-West were not amused.