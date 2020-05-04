Whether it’s street-smarts or super savvy solutions, these podcasts could hold the answers you seek

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly podcast recommendations, we have a list that might help you learn a new skill, get rid of undesirable habits or broaden your thinking. These podcasts, instead of trying to sell you snake-oil solutions, offer ideas and information from some of the world’s leading experts on the topics they cover. Life might get a little better if you listen to them.

How To! With Charles Duhigg (Slate Podcasts)

What if you had a chance to seek answers for your problems (ranging from lack of sleep to voting for the next President) from world-leading experts? That’s How To! With Charles Duhigg in a nutshell.

The show is hosted by Pulitzer-prize winning reporter and author of The Power of Habit and Smarter Faster Better, Charles Duhigg.

The idea behind the podcast series, as the show’s description states, is “What if Dear Abby was an investigative journalist?” Duhigg approaches the seemingly mundane issues earnestly but manages to keep the tone of the show casual. In the latest episode, ‘How To Actually Enjoy Working from Home’, he gets Ben Waber, an organizational scientist, co-founder of Humanyze, and author of People Analytics, to talk about how to make optimal use of our working space at home.

Episode length: 30 minutes (on average). Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, slate.com and more.

Life Kit (NPR)

Life Kit’s structure is very similar to How To! With Charles Duhigg’s. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, the host speaks to leading experts to get the best advice out there. This show will offer you tips on buying a car, working out, choosing a lightbulb, and -- to mention something more topical -- shopping during COVID-19.

In the latest episode, ‘Screen Time Overload? Here's How To Find Balance’, journalist Catherine Price, the author of How To Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan To Take Back Your Life, offers resources for finding a healthier balance with screens.

Episode length: 10 to 30 minutes. Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, npr.org and more.

Airplane Mode (GQ)

It's a weekly podcast hosted by GQ staff writer Clay Skipper. He interviews people from various fields -- the list includes a sports psychologist, a comedian, a teacher-turned-writer, an adventurer among others.

“We called the podcast Airplane Mode because that's the switch you flip when you want to step away from the noise and regain your sense of purpose,” Skipper says about the name. He hopes the episodes “can recreate that time and space—even if you still decide to scroll through Instagram while you're listening.”

In the latest episode, he speaks to Steve Stoute, a longtime advertising and music executive, whose clients include Beyonce, Kobe Bryant, Jack Dorsey among others. Stoute speaks on the work ethics of the successful personalities he’s worked with.

Episode length: 30 to 60 minutes (on average). Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, gq.com and more.

The Knowledge Project with Shane Parrish (Farnam Street)

Many of this podcast’s audience are from Wall Street. The episodes also seem like it’s tailor-made for those who are managers. But a listener from any background can gain something from the podcast.

Shane Parrish, a former cybersecurity expert at a Canadian intelligence agency, had started a blog that dealt with topics such as learning deeply, thinking widely and reading books strategically. He soon found a substantial amount of his followers were from Wall Street. Parrish, then, started a website, Farnam Street, and this podcast.

In the latest episode, Parrish talks to renowned activist investor, Bill Ackman about raising a family, what drives him, bouncing back from failures, and facing criticism.

Episode length: Over one hour (on average). Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, fs.blog and more.