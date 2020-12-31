Where to spend NYE 2021

Lucky Ali

As states and cities continue to clamp down on New Year celebrations, here are some virtual and offline options to ring in 2021

Lucky Ali Live: Loved the viral video of Lucky Ali crooning ‘O Sanam’, impromptu and unplugged? Catch him live in Goa as you bring in 2021, singing his greatest hits. In addition, there will be surprise musical and dance acts, as well as an aerial fireworks display. At Prince of Tides, Calangute, from 8 pm onwards. Tickets from ₹499 on insider.in.

Airbnb Adventures: If you’d like to end 2020 on a high note, head on a trek to the highest peak of the Naldehra region, a remote area in the foothills of the Himalayas. Adrenaline junkies can also go river rafting in the Sutlej and try ziplining. The experience includes Himachali meals and accommodation at a private campsite. From ₹5,000 on airbnb.co.in.

K-Pop on YouTube: This virtual event brings together top K-Pop acts like BTS, TXT, Lee Hyun, and GFriend, for a New Year’s Eve concert. Singers Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki are also set to make an appearance. All three artistes have earlier collaborated with BTS, so tune in for this year’s hits in one place. From 6 pm IST on YouTube. Free to stream.

Camping in Alibag: Choose from a wide variety of camping options, including live music, dinner, campfire and an overnight stay in tents. The Hikers Club has a kid-friendly do (₹1,499 for ages five to 12). Tickets on in.bookmyshow.com. GetSetCamp’s sixth edition of the Paradise Beach Camp comes with unlimited food and barbecue, as well as a dance floor. From ₹3,300 on insider.in.

Bending reality: Eschaton, New York’s virtual nightclub launched during the pandemic, can be surreal. Thanks to the time difference, you can join their special Zoom event, NYE: The Dissolution, at 9.30 am on January 1, 2021. Slip on festive attire for the 60-minute experience, which also gives access to an hour-long after party. From ₹2,000 (approx) on tickettailor.com

Hong Kong Virtual Countdown: The Hong Kong Tourism Board’s signature New Year Countdown Celebrations will go online for the first time. On December 31, the HKTB’s website (discoverhongkong.com) and social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube) will begin a live countdown clock at 11 pm HKT (8.30 pm IST). When the clock strikes midnight, a two-minute video showing Victoria Harbour in all its glory as well as iconic landmarks from the city will follow.

Hello 2021 India: Google is hosting a virtual party for those celebrating New Year’s Eve at home. Hosted by comic Zakir Khan, the lineup includes performances by actor Tiger Shroff, rapper Badshah, and singer Jonita Gandhi. Singers Aastha Gill, Benny Dayal, and Akasa, music band Thaikkudam Bridge, and actress Alaya F will also make appearances. From 11 pm IST on December 31 on YouTube..