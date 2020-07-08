When COVID-19 drives a wedge between pets and families

08 July 2020 16:23 IST

Chennai-based Lokesh Jey’s animated short feature 'Frisbee' casts a spotlight on abandoned pets during lockdown

Theirs is a happy family of four: dad, mom and two brothers. The sprightly younger sibling is the innocent one; he loves playing a game of frisbee with his family at the beach every evening.

When the lockdown happened, it put an end to his favourite pastime. His dad did not go to work, was often gloomy and even got into a fight with his neighbour over something. His brother was in tears all the time after this episode; this was in addition to his mom avoiding all contact with him. One day, his dad took him to the beach with a frisbee. The streets were empty but the joy on the little one’s face knew no bounds. Once there, dad threw the frisbee as high as he could; he ran and caught it and turned around, hoping to see a proud dad. But he could see no one.

This is the story of Julie, “the street dog” depicted in the animated short Frisbee — An Untold Neighbourhood Story, one of the many cautionary tales about people abandoning pets during lockdown. The brain behind the shortfilm, which was uploaded to YouTube a few days ago, is Chennai-based digital marketer Lokesh Jey.

Advertising

Advertising

The 34-year-old, a resident of West Mambalam, says that he was inspired to make the short from personal experience. “I cook rice and chicken for street dogs near my home and office, and feed them late at night. I also feed them biscuits early in the morning, and usually, at this time of the day, you can spot dogs randomly tied to lamp posts and auto sheds. These are mostly abandoned pets. I spotted one a few weeks ago. He was just six months old and was tied to a post,” says Lokesh.

He brought the dog to his office building since most offices are shut, and decided to let him stick around, taking him out for walks. “I wanted to keep him for sometime just in case his owner came looking for him. I shared pictures of him on social media. He was hyper for a few days but eventually settled down near my office. A few days later, he went missing. I searched the locality but could not find him. He was my inspiration to pen this film,” Lokesh adds.

The film plays out from the dog’s perspective with a child voice artiste doing the narration. Lokesh says he intended to make it play out the way it does — where the viewer is led to believe that it is a child narrating his story before the plot reveal.

“I wanted people to look at this issue as someone abandoning their child due to financial issues. When the reveal is made, it strikes a strong chord,” he says, adding that the decision to not make a live action short was because he did not want to employ real dogs as there is “an element of abuse” involved in “training” a dog.

“If at least two people do not abandon their pets after watching my film, I will be happy. I don’t know if it is a lack of bonding or the sense of fear that causes one to abandon their pets. People have concerns like what if the virus sticks to the dog’s feet when they take it out for a walk, but the fact is that pets cannot spread the virus. We are the ones that need to be careful, wear masks and maintain physical distance,” he adds.