Entertainment

What to watch, read, listen to and experience online while on lockdown

1/13

From stand-up comics to zoos across the world, everyone is coming together to make this time of self-isolation and quarantine easier on people. This list will be updated regularly.

Other Slideshows

Catharsis: This immersive VR art piece by Jakob Kudsk Steensen takes viewers on a walk through the digital simulation of a “a re-imagined old-growth forest”. Perfect for when cabin fever kicks in. While it was meant to be on outdoor display at London’s Serpentine Galleries, the work is now available online till March 31. On catharsis.live

What to watch, read, listen to and experience online while on lockdown

Manoj Bajpayee, actor: I watched ‘The Irishman’ twice. ‘Fleabag’ is a must for all, just to see the brilliance of every department, all in sync. Its a great series to catch while you are isolated.

House bound: artistes tell us what they are listening to, watching and reading

Billie Eilish: The young singer has made voluminous Chanel and Gucci track suits her signature look. The hair accessory — along with the neon green hair — was a quirky addition, keeping with her nature.

Hollywood’s leading ladies rock buzz cuts, nail art and statements on capes at Oscars 2020

Anthony Ramos: The American actor and singer, best known for his dual role as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical, Hamilton, was at the Oscars for the first time today. He paired his Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and studded Oxford shoes with a statement necklace that added a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic look.

Gucci purple, an Indian designer and brooches for men on the Oscars 2020 red carpet

Ashwin Chacko | @whackochacko: “Every period is defined by its art, and our generation is no different,” says the Mussoorie-based illustrator, who put out a series on police brutality during the protests. “[Artists] push society towards a better future.”

Gone viral with art

Dilip Nair Photography: Choose from eight variants featuring work by this photographer from Thiruvananthapuram. There is a bicycle series (continuing from his debut calendar last year), three options featuring people, three with photographs from Leh, and one set of monochromes. At the end of the month, cut along the dotted line and use the image as a postcard. Each calendar is shipped with an easel stand. ₹649 each, on dilipnair.com.

Save the day in 2020

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY