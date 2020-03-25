What to watch, read, listen to and experience online while on lockdown

1/13

Catharsis: This immersive VR art piece by Jakob Kudsk Steensen takes viewers on a walk through the digital simulation of a “a re-imagined old-growth forest”. Perfect for when cabin fever kicks in. While it was meant to be on outdoor display at London’s Serpentine Galleries, the work is now available online till March 31. On catharsis.live

Gal Gadot brought together a lot of famous friends — Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Sarah Silverman, James Marsden and more — to sing parts of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on her Instagram timeline. Other impromptu social media performances include Pink, Neil Young and Keith Urban and Lizzo playing the flute for a meditative session.

American late night show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah are sharing short videos and monologues from their quarantines, bringing some much-needed levity.

New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Mo Willems — has launched a YouTube series called Lunch Doodles, where kids and adults can draw along with him.

Author of ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat’, Samin Nosrat, and podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway are starting Home Cooking, a podcast to “help you figure out what to do with all that quarantine pasta!” Record a voice memo with your questions and mail it to alittlehomecooking@gmail.com

With dates for ‘The Loved Tour’ being pushed, stand-up comic Vir Das has been putting the time to good use. In a vlog titled ‘Vir in the time of Coronavirus’, he will try one new thing a day for 30 days. So far, this has included playing multiplayer online game, PUBG, reading mean comments on social media and joining Tik Tok.

Trips to the zoo are certainly out of the question right now. However, you can still bring the animals home through the screen. Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai has a live yard section on their website, where you can watch bison, monkeys, tigers, bears and crocodiles go about their day. On aazp.in. Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo has a daily live session on Facebook with experts and animals. Or head to theonlinezoo.com, which has a repository of over 20,000 original photos of more than 2,700 species from across the world.

Chris Martin of Coldplay kicked off the #TogetherAtHome concert series on Monday, followed by John Legend (with a little help from wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna) and Charlie Puth.

Antoni Porowski, the food expert on Netflix’s makeover show, Queer Eye, has taken to Intagram to bring us Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons in Quarantine. Dishes include ‘The Keep Calm-lette’, topped with black bean salsa and ‘Let Me Outside Leftovers’.

When you want to take a break from binge-watching shows in the background as you work on your laptop, stroll virtually through a museum. India’s Ministry of Culture website links to 18 museums across the country, including the National Museum in New Delhi, Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad and NGMA in both Bengaluru and Mumbai. Go international with the Google Arts & Culture project, with more than 2,500 spaces accessible online, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Tate Britain in London.

Feel the news cycle always seems to be filled with gloom and doom? Listen to IVM Podcasts’ Smile India, hosted by media consultant Shifa Maitra, to get positive and uplifting news from across the country. Learn about everything from electricity-free refrigerators to eco-villages in five-minute episodes that air every Monday and Thursday. On Instagram, follow meme creator Tank Sinatra’s @tanksgoodnews, for a dose of positivity on your timeline. More on tanksgoodnews.com

Or sign up for the Duolingo app to learn a new language: even High Valyrian from the Game of Thrones universe.