  • The Package

What the ongoing IFFK 2019 offers this year for film buffs

The IFFK 2019 is on until December 13

The IFFK 2019 is on until December 13  

more-in

The 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala is held in Thiruvananthapuram until December 13

Film-lovers from across the world converge in December every year to take part in IFFK, hosted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala. The festival presents a stunning selection of world cinema, as well as a competition section exclusively for films from Asian, African and Latin American countries, along with several Malayalam gems for the audience.

Don't miss out on The Hindu's extensive coverage of this year's festival with interviews, reviews and more.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

In This Package
Comments
Related Topics Movies Entertainment
arts, culture and entertainment
celebrity
festivals
film festival
World cinema
English cinema
Malayalam cinema
Indian cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
'Aani Maani', a film about love with political connotations
Volunteers make it a smooth affair at IFFK
Crowd trouble at 'Parasite' screening during IFFK
'Axone': Of prejudice against north-easterners
‘Films should change with the times’: Director Manoj Kana
Argentine director Fernando Solanas recalls struggle during initial years of his career at IFFK
TRENDING TODAY