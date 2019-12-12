What the ongoing IFFK 2019 offers this year for film buffs

Film-lovers from across the world converge in December every year to take part in IFFK, hosted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala. The festival presents a stunning selection of world cinema, as well as a competition section exclusively for films from Asian, African and Latin American countries, along with several Malayalam gems for the audience.

Don't miss out on The Hindu's extensive coverage of this year's festival with interviews, reviews and more.