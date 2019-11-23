What the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) offers this year

Filmmakers, actors, movie technicians and film enthusiasts from across the globe converge at Goa to celebrate IFFI 50 this year. The only official film festival of the Government of India, IFFI will showcase the best of contemporary and classic films, through screenings, presentations, panel debates, master classes and so on.

Films and filmmakers will be up for honours and discussions in various sections such as the Festival Kaleidoscope, Centenary Award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director, World/ Indian Panorama and ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal among others.

Catch The Hindu's extensive coverage of this year's festival with interviews, reviews and more.