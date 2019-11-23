  • The Package

What the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) offers this year

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) honoured actor Rajinikanth with a special Icon of Golden Jubilee award at the opening ceremony

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) honoured actor Rajinikanth with a special Icon of Golden Jubilee award at the opening ceremony  

more-in

The 50th edition of the prestigious event is being held from November 20 to 28

Filmmakers, actors, movie technicians and film enthusiasts from across the globe converge at Goa to celebrate IFFI 50 this year. The only official film festival of the Government of India, IFFI will showcase the best of contemporary and classic films, through screenings, presentations, panel debates, master classes and so on.

Films and filmmakers will be up for honours and discussions in various sections such as the Festival Kaleidoscope, Centenary Award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director, World/ Indian Panorama and ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal among others.

Catch The Hindu's extensive coverage of this year's festival with interviews, reviews and more.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

In This Package
Related Topics Movies Entertainment
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor
In This Package
Vapid German romcom 'Traumfabrik' premières as 50th IFFI’s mid-festival gala film
'Pedro', 'Swizerland' win at NFDC’s WIP lab
Russian actor Viktoria Miroshnichenko on her debut with 'Beanpole', and being nominated for the European Film Awards
Controversial Swedish Oscar entry makes its India premiére at 50th IFFI
Goran Paskaljević’s cinematic response to fascism, xenophobia
Jury head Priyadarshan not pleased with content at IFFI 2019
‘Hellaro’ movie review: Of song and dance leading to flight and freedom
IFFI | Rajinikanth is like family, says Bachchan
Rajinikanth honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee award at IFFI, dedicates awards to Tamil people
The NFDC film bazaar is where indie headliners are born
International Film Festival of India completes 50 years
TRENDING TODAY