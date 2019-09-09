Watch | The Big Fat Company shows us theatre comes in all shapes and sizes

When Bangalore-based Anuradha H.R. realised plus-sized women don’t get enough lead roles in theatre, she founded the Big Fat Company (BFC) in 2017.

When BFC performed their play Head 2 Head for the first time at KH Kala Soudha, a spectator jeered at one of the performers, shouting, “Tindi pota” (a person who loves food). But that doesn't stop BFC from fighting the preference for conventionally ‘beautiful’ women.

BFC tries to challenge the perception that one's identity lies in the body rather than the mind. The company doesn't have an official membership and is currently made up of around 13 to 15 people. They now perform all around India.

Anuradha says she wants BFC to become obsolete at some point.