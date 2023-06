June 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST

Ahead of the release of his film ‘Bommai’, actor SJ Suryah speaks to The Hindu about Radha Mohan’s upcoming thriller, returning to direction after a hiatus, his idea behind playing supporting roles, completing 20 years as an actor and more.

Interview: Gopinath Rajendran

Production: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodaran Bharath