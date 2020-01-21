Entertainment

Watch | Sarathkumar and Radikaa on reuniting on-screen with 'Vaanam Kottatum', Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' and more

The veteran actors work together after 22 years in the upcoming Mani Ratnam-produced film

Cinema is an integral part of the Sarathkumar-Radikaa household. Their drawing room is decked with awards and posters from their films, which reminds one of the big draw the duo was at the box-office and small screen.

That impact remains. While Sarathkumar is doing a host of big films (such as Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan) now, Radikaa still rules the small screen, with a successful game show (Kodeeswari) she hosts.

This year they return to the big screen as a couple after two decades in the upcoming film Vaanam Kottatum, produced by Mani Ratnam.

In a video interview with The Hindu, the power couple of Kollywood talk about cinema, dinner table conversations and more...

