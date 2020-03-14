Watch| Raju Murugan: 'Women have always been used as a weapon either by an individual or a Government, in times of war and conflict'

“There is a lot I want to say through cinema,” says Raju Murugan, as he sits down for an interaction few days after his recent movie Gypsy released to mixed reception among audience and critics, a view he disagrees with.

“I thought Gypsy reached the audience, justifying the expectations with which I made the film. It has elicited the emotions that it ought to have and I’m happy,” he adds.

In a video interview with The Hindu, the National Award-winning director of the film Joker insists that he remains committed to making films of all genres.