Entertainment

Watch| Raju Murugan: 'Women have always been used as a weapon either by an individual or a Government, in times of war and conflict'

The National award-winning director of 'Gypsy' feels that the fulm reached the audience, justifying the expectations with which he made it

“There is a lot I want to say through cinema,” says Raju Murugan, as he sits down for an interaction few days after his recent movie Gypsy released to mixed reception among audience and critics, a view he disagrees with.

“I thought Gypsy reached the audience, justifying the expectations with which I made the film. It has elicited the emotions that it ought to have and I’m happy,” he adds.

In a video interview with The Hindu, the National Award-winning director of the film Joker insists that he remains committed to making films of all genres.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 7:20:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/watch-raju-murugan-women-have-always-been-used-as-a-weapon-either-by-an-individual-or-a-government-in-times-of-war-and-conflict/article31069450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY