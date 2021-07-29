Watch | Raghu Karnad on his latest podcast ‘Marine Lines’

29 July 2021 13:26 IST

Journalist Raghu Karnad’s speaks on his latest podcast, ‘Marine Lines’

Journalist Raghu Karnad’s speaks on his latest podcast, ‘Marine Lines’ which explores “Mumbai’s hidden worlds, from the suburbs to the sea”.

He says the aim is to build a connect with urban dwellers and the environment. The podcast cover specific spaces (like the Sanjay Gandhi National Park), the creatures that inhabit them (everything from leopards to sea slugs), as well as broader topics like urban consumption patterns and sustainability.

