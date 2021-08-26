Watch | Raagam roulette with Alexander Babu

26 August 2021 13:03 IST

The Hindu decided to play a musical game with popular comedian Alexander Babu

Alexander Babu is a popular stand-up comedian in Chennai. A former software engineer, he wears multiple hats: yoga teacher, musician, theatre artiste and motivational speaker. His first solo show 'Alex in Wonderland' combined humour and music and was a superhit, running for over 100 shows.

The Hindu decided to play a musical game with him. We gave him three Carnatic ragas and asked his interpretation of them with examples of film song.

Watch what happened.