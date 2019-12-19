Watch out for Pa Ranjith’s next big step

If Kollywood had a ‘Director of the decade’ award, it would probably go to Pa Ranjith. The man not only introduced caste-based conflicts to Tamil audiences in a mainstream platform, but also managed to do it with two films starring Superstar Rajinikanth (Kabali and Kaala).

He also proved successful as a producer, having backed the critically-acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal and the recent Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu. Ranjith is now set to back more such interesting projects, which promise to not only entertain but also initiate dialogue about issues relevant to modern society. His Neelam Productions, along with Golden Ratio Films and Little Red Car Films, has announced a slate of five films for the domestic and international Tamil film market.

The line-up looks promising: Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal) and Lenin Bharathi (Merku Thodarchi Malai) will be helming projects for this collaboration, which will also kickstart the cinematic journeys of Suresh Mari, Akiran Moses and Franklin.

“As a producer, I have always wanted to support films that discuss socially-relevant subjects in a mainstream platform,” said Ranjith, “These five movies will be in different genres and will entertain the public, besides throwing light on issues that need to be spoken about.”

Lenin Bharathi, whose Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018) was well-received, said, “Cinema isn’t just about business, but should also engage with audiences in a responsible manner.” His film, and Franklin’s movie, will be the first two to be kickstarted among these projects.

Mari Selvaraj, who is scheduled to work with Dhanush soon, is excited that he will team up with Neelam Productions, which backed his début hit Pariyerum Perumal (PP). “This feels like a success meet of PP,” he gushes, “We (Ranjith) and I decided to work on another project even before my first film released. I’m happy that it has fallen in place now.”