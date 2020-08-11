Watch: 'My Village Show' Gangavva goes global

11 August 2020 17:37 IST

A video on 58-year-old Gangavva of popular Telangana YouTube channel My Village Show

Until three years ago, Milkuri Gangavva had been a farmer in Lambadipally village, 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. Life changed after she started appearing in the YouTube video channel ‘My Village Show’ which has more than 1.58 million subscribers and more than 34,62,35,365 views.

She will now be featured on CNN’s brand-new, cross-platform series Tech for Good . The series will showcase life-transforming technologies that are helping people overcome personal hurdles and take their passions to new heights.

