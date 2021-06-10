Watch | Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man, meeting Vijay Sethupathi, and more

10 June 2021 11:09 IST

Manoj Bajpayee talks about preparing for his role on The Family Man, the response for season 2 and shooting in Chennai.

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Tiwari works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores his tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. It also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi. The second season, in which Samantha Akkineni plays a pivotal role, released on June 4, on Amazon Prime Video.

In this conversation with The Hindu Weekend, Bajpayee talks about preparing for the role, the response for season 2 and shooting in Chennai.

