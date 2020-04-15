Watch | Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s song on COVID-19 goes viral

Popular Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu’s 90-second video song on the need to fight corona that’s uploaded on the Kerala Police’s Facebook and Twitter page, has gone viral in just a few hours of its release, and is being widely shared by netizens and Malayalis across the globe.

Nedumudi Venu, who has acted in more than 500 Malayalam films, which fetched him two national and six Kerala film awards, sings as he plays the chenda (percussion instrument).

In the 90-second video which was shot on Monday and uploaded on Tuesday, Venu sings that all should stand together and fight the coronavirus by listening to the guidelines.