Watch | Jim Sarbh on playing Homi Bhabha in ‘Rocket Boys’

The actor hopes to prove that men of science are not ‘stodgy or boring’ in the new Sony LIV series, ‘Rocket Boys’

Six of Jim Sarbh’s on-screen projects since 2018 — three films and three series — were direct to OTT releases. That does not, however, confine him to the streaming space. And, he does not like to be confined.

Since his debut on screen, his roles have included a war general (Padmaavat), a drug peddler (Sanju), a business brat (Made In Heaven), and an accounts teacher (Photograph). Apart from films and series, Sarbh, 34, also acts in plays and commercials. But to him, demarcations between films, series, plays, and ads do not exist. “I think they all inform each other. It’s just about applying a similar thought process from one thing to the other,” he tells The Hindu Weekend.



This unifying vision is also a trait he observed in the protagonists of his new series, Rocket Boys, an eight-episode period drama that narrates the story of two colossal figures of modern Indian science, Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. Sarbh, who plays Bhabha, shares, “One of the reasons I like both characters is because they didn’t think of things as different from each other. They didn’t think of art and science and politics separately. [To them] everything was part of one single mechanism.”

