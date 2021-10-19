Watch | In conversation with the cast of 'My Name'

19 October 2021 18:20 IST

A video interview with the cast of 'My Name', a revenge-thriller series on Netflix

Korean series My Name tells the story of a high school student — bullied and ostracised for being a gangster’s daughter — who later becomes the sole witness of her father’s murder. Driven to seek revenge, she puts herself in the line of fire. My Name premiered at the Busan International Film Festival on October 6, under the newly-curated ‘On Screen’ category for OTT platforms.

Helmed by Kim Jin-min — known for taut thrillers such as Time Between Dog and Wolf (2007), Lawless Lawyer (2018), and the critically-acclaimed Extracurricular (2020) — the eight-episode crime thriller brings together actors Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun.

In this interview with The Hindu Weekend, the actors discuss the revenge drama and how they prepped for their respective roles.

