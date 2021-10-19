Entertainment

Watch | In conversation with the cast of 'My Name'

Korean series My Name  tells the story of a high school student — bullied and ostracised for being a gangster’s daughter — who later becomes the sole witness of her father’s murder. Driven to seek revenge, she puts herself in the line of fire. My Name premiered at the Busan International Film Festival on October 6, under the newly-curated ‘On Screen’ category for OTT platforms.

Helmed by Kim Jin-min — known for taut thrillers such as Time Between Dog and Wolf (2007), Lawless Lawyer (2018), and the critically-acclaimed Extracurricular (2020) — the eight-episode crime thriller brings together actors Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon and Ahn Bo-hyun.

In this interview with The Hindu Weekend, the actors discuss the revenge drama and how they prepped for their respective roles.


