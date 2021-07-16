Watch | In conversation with Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan from 'Never Have I Ever'

The Hindu Weekend interviews actors Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan who respectively play Kamala Nandiawada and Dr Nalini Vishwakumar on 'Never Have I Ever'

With season two of Never Have I Ever streaming on Netflix from July 16, The Hindu Weekend interviews actors Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan who respectively play Kamala Nandiawada and Dr Nalini Vishwakumar.

The series that debuted in April 2020, narrated by John McEnroe, follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a straight-A student at a Sherman Oaks high school in California. She lives with her mother Nalini Vishwakumar and her picture-perfect cousin Kamala Nandiawada. Devi’s father Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy) passes away before the events of the series and we not only see a grieving family but also a young teen dealing with the quotidian challenges life throws her way.

In this video interview, Moorjani and Jagannathan get candid about brown feminism, portraying women of colour in STEM, and the collaborative experience behind the popular dramedy series headlined by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and written by Mindy Kaling and Louie Lang.