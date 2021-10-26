Watch | In conversation with the mentors and host of 'One Mic Stand'

26 October 2021 17:33 IST

In conversation with Sapan Verma, Neeti Palta and Abish Mathew

For season two of Amazon Prime’s One Mic Stand, a reality show (hosted by Sapan Verma) that has celebrities attempt stand-up comedy, we see the likes of Karan Johar, Faye D’Souza, Raftaar and Chetan Bhagat, who are mentored by comics Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina, Abish Mathew.

The format of One Mic Stand is such that a celebrity has only one chance on a given night to establish their comedy credentials. “It’s a live show, with a live audience. There is no cheating,” Palta says in this interview with The Hindu Weekend.

Honesty, according to Verma, is a great way to win the audience over. “I’ve told the celebs that if a joke bombs, they can just say ‘It’s not my fault. Sapan told me it was funny’”.

