Watch | In conversation with makers of 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths'

Watch Leena Yadav speak about her first documentary.

Three years ago, 11 members of the Chundawat family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Burari, New Delhi. The deaths that shocked the entire nation and generated several conspiracy theories, also caught the attention of director Leena Yadav (Shabd, Parched, Rajma Chawal), who chose the incident as the subject for her first documentary, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths. The three-part docu series — with Yadav and Anubhav Chopra as co-directors — explores the ‘intricate, complex and sometimes hidden workings of a traditional Indian family’ and features a background score by AR Rahman.

In this edition of Netflix’s panel discussion series, Decoding Documentaries, Yadav and Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals at Netflix India, discuss the nitty-gritties of making such a documentary, especially for OTT, and working with Rahman.

