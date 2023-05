May 08, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Ahead of the release of his Tamil film ‘Raavana Kottam,’ actor Shanthnu speaks to The Hindu about his career so far, his evolution as an actor, what changed after his much-praised turn in the 2020 anthology ‘Paava Kadhaigal,’ and more.

Interview: Bhuvanesh Chandar

Videography: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan Bharath

Production: Johan Sathyadas