Watch | How Kannada cinema debunked the pan-India theory

October 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

After a dull first six months of 2023 in Kannada cinema, small-scale films with fresh concepts have focused on niche audiences, and adopted unique promotional strategies to succeed at the box office. They have been a refreshing change from the big-budget films earlier this year, that promised to be pan-Indian for the sake of it but failed to deliver on quality.

The Hindu looks at how Kannada cinema debunked the popular pan-India theory by focusing on its local target audience and persistent promotions to create the right noises outside of the State.

Script and narration: Vivek MV

Production: Ravichandran N.