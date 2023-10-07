HamberMenu
Watch | How Kannada cinema debunked the pan-India theory

Watch | How Kannada cinema debunked the pan-India theory

A video on how Kannada cinema debunked the popular pan-India theory by focusing on its local target audience and persistent promotions to create the right noises outside of the State.

October 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

After a dull first six months of 2023 in Kannada cinema, small-scale films with fresh concepts have focused on niche audiences, and adopted unique promotional strategies to succeed at the box office. They have been a refreshing change from the big-budget films earlier this year, that promised to be pan-Indian for the sake of it but failed to deliver on quality. 

The Hindu looks at how Kannada cinema debunked the popular pan-India theory by focusing on its local target audience and persistent promotions to create the right noises outside of the State.

Script and narration: Vivek MV

Production: Ravichandran N.

Kannada cinema

