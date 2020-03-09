Watch | Bear Grylls shares Rajinikanth’s TV debut video

Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls

Bengaluru

09 March 2020 14:32 IST

The one minute video ends with the superstar saying ‘this is the real adventure’

Discovery channel’s Bear Grylls on Monday shared the second teaser of his forthcoming adventure show ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’, marking the small screen debut of Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth.

“Superstar @Rajinikantha’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him,” tweeted Grylls, posting a video featuring him and Rajinikanth in the wild.

Advertising

Advertising

In the one minute video, opening with the visage of the Southern star, Rajinikanth was seen riding an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the jungle, donning a black cap, white stubble and dark sun glasses.

Also read: What makes Bear Grylls a star and a forest guard posing with a cobra an offender?

As Grylls says the superstar never gives up and is relentlessly positive, Rajinikanth, 69, walks in the video and both of them stand by a roofless Willys off road vehicle.

The actor was also seen driving in the video between flashes of some wild animals like an elephant, spotted deer and a tiger.

Also read: Akshay Kumar to shoot in Bandipur for Man vs. Wild

Other adventurous acts included Rajinikanth and Grylls walking together through a pond drowned till chest and balancing on the edge of metal bridge in the middle of the forest.

The one minute video ends with the superstar saying ‘this is the real adventure’ and wearing the sun glasses in his trade mark movie style.

In January, Ranjinikanth visited Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot for the Discovery channel’s new programme. Discovery channel took permission from the Karnataka forest department to shoot in the Bandipur tiger reserve.

In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.

The new adventure programme on Discovery marks Rajinikanth small screen debut after 43 years in cinema which he also used to send a message for water conservation.