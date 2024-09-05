The eighth edition of the Bigg Boss Tamil will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The actor will replace regular host Kamal Haasan in Season 8.

The makers released a promotional video to announce the development. In August, Kamal Haasan said he would be taking a break from hosting the reality show owing to prior cinematic commitments. The legendary actor had hosted all seven editions of Bigg Boss Tamil.

“With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil,” Kamal Haasan had posted on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi had previously MasterChef Tamil, a Sony Liv show. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 will soon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of Viduthalai 2. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is a sequel to Viduthalai, (2023)also starring Soori. The film will hit the screens on December 20.

