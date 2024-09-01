Vijay Sethupathi is in the lead to host Bigg Boss 8

With actor Kamal Haasan opting out of Bigg Boss season 8 because of prior commitments, actors Vijay Sethupathi and T.R. Silambarasan, who has earlier hosted Bigg Boss Ultimate that streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, are believed to be in contention to become the host. The new season is expected to go on air in October this year. Vijay Sethupathi is believed to be in pole position, though sources in Disney+ Hotstar told The Hindu that the host has not been finalised yet.

While Vijay Sethupathi is no stranger to television and has previously hosted Master Chef India-Tamil on Sun TV and Namma Ooru Hero, a chat show which put the spotlight on unsung heroes, there has been chatter on social media on whether he can fill the shoes of Kamal Haasan, whose persona and more than 60 years of experience in cinema has turned the show into a huge hit.

The other hosts

The reality show Bigg Boss, which has tasted a phenomenal success in the last few years, has had a few others hosting it at times. Actor Ramya Krishnan hosted the show when Mr. Haasan was diagnosed with COVID-19 and actor Silambarasan was roped in to host a version of the show which streamed only in the online application.

Despite the many options, Vijay Sethupathi is likely to take on the mantle. Sources say the official announcement is expected next week. If Vijay Sethupathi decides to sign on the dotted line, it would be yet another feather in the cap for the actor, who isn’t afraid of taking on new roles.

A platter to suit every taste

Cooking is one skill that most of us are never satisfied with mastering. There are many shows on Tamil television that teach the culinary art at the comfort of home. Jaya TV, which recently celebrated its 26th anniversary, brings a variety of culinary shows to the table on six days of the week at 5 p.m. The channel has been serving a delightful mix of cuisines from across regions. It has recently revamped its cooking shows to suit every taste.

There’s a show for every fan, be it for those who want to spice up their life with flavourful and innovative cuisines from across the globe or those who want to discover exotic and diverse south Indian cuisines. And there are shows that go an extra mile to debunk myths about food and nutrition.

Topping the chart

Rasika Rusika, aired on Friday, tops the six shows, according to sources in Jaya TV. The simple and quick recipes of news presenter-turned-culinary expert Chitra Murali have garnered viewership. Her secret ingredient is less is more, where less ingredients go into authentic dishes. The show is also open to members of the public where home chefs showcase their talent.

Another popular show is En Samayalarayil hosted on Saturdays by Revathy Shanmugam, traditional culinary artist and daughter of lyricist Kavingnar Kannadasan. Ms. Shanmugam brings stories from her own kitchen on delectable south Indian dishes and teaches viewers about traditional cooking techniques. While the shows are repeated a day later owing to their popularity, the channel plans to introduce new segments, particularly more of outdoor cooking to entice taste buds.