Vietnamese song ‘Jealous Coronavirus’ created to spread awareness on COVID-19 goes viral

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) scare spread across the world now, health departments in various countries are taking measures to ensure that infection can be curbed.

But now, the Vietnamese Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health has come up with an unique way to ask citizens safe — which has gone viral since — Ghen Cô Vy, the ‘Washing Hand’ song!

Translated to an English version called Jealous Coronavirus, the animated video portrays the virus as someone who’s trying to come between a couple. At the beginning of the video, the couple was fighting and at the end — by when several suggestions and tips have been given to viewers to beat the virus — they came together.

The three minute video also explains how the infection first broke out, its epicentre Wuhan, and how exactly its spreading to different countries across the world.

“Where is it from? Its hometown is Wuhan. All was calm, then came a sudden breakout,” reads the subtitles to the video, that is being shared extensively on social media, not just for its simple and concise messaging, but also it’s catchy tune.

“Let’s wash our hands. Rub rub rub rub them. Don’t put your hands on eyes, nose and mouth and limit going to crowded places. Fight back against corona!” goes the video.

Jealous Coronavirus has been conceptualised by the Vietnamese Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health in collaboration with musicians Khac Hung, Min, and Erik. Reads the description, “Through this project, we aim to empower and strengthen trust in the community, so that we can join hands to combat COVID-19 (aka nCoV-2019). In this critical moment of fighting the virus, we hope the song will ignite our spirits and reduce stress for the frontline fighters of this war: the team of experts, physicians, health workers and millions of other workers who are in the frontline of exposure and daily struggle with this disease."

They added, "Let our community take the initiative in implementing preventive habits as recommended by health experts, and let us spread goodness and kindness to win the disease together.”