Veteran 'Will and Grace' actor Shelley Morrison dies at 83

The 83-year-old died from heart failure

Shelley Morrison, an actor with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on Will and Grace, has died.

Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83.

Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of Will and Grace from 1999 to 2006, becoming part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.

Before Will and Grace, Morrison was best known for playing Sister Sixto on The Flying Nun alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970.

She guest-starred on dozens of television series starting in the early 1960s, and appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek.

