Veteran Hollywood producer Daniel Selznick no more

Daniel Selznick was legendary film producer David O. Selznick and theatrical producer Irene Mayer Selznick's youngest son

Published - August 03, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Veteran Hollywood producer Daniel Selznick has passed away. He was legendary film producer David O. Selznick and theatrical producer Irene Mayer Selznick's youngest son.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel, 88, died of natural causes in California. Born on May 18, 1936, in Los Angeles, Daniel went on to graduate from Harvard University as well as attended the University of Geneva and did graduate work at Brandeis University. He later entered the entertainment industry and worked on several memorable projects.

His father David, who died in 1965, produced dozens of iconic films, including 1939’s Gone with the Wind, 1946’s Duel in the Sun and 1933’s King Kong. His mother Irene, who died in 1990, was the daughter of film mogul Louis B. Mayer and received a Tony Award nomination for the 1955 play ‘The Chalk Garden’.

Daniel later produced the Peabody award-winning documentary The Making of a Legend: Gone with the Wind, alongside his older brother Jeffrey Selznick, who died in 1997. The documentary captured how their father created the beloved 1939 film. He also donned the hat of a producer on the TV mini-series Blood Feud, Hoover vs. the Kennedys: The Second Civil War, Night Drive and Reagan’s Way: Pathway to the Presidency, the latter of which he also directed.

He also served for several years as the director of the Louis B. Mayer Foundation and had success as a theatrical producer, even presenting his stepmother, Jennifer Jones, in a light comedy, The Man with the Perfect Wife. Daniel Selznick was married three times and left no immediate survivors, according to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF).

