Veteran Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away

Veteran Bengali film actor Manoj Mitra passed away in the early hours of Tuesday (November 12, 2024) at the age of 85. A celebrated actor, director and a famous theatre personality, Manoj Mitra passed away due to age-related ailments.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on November 3, 2024 with severe illness from which he did not recover. He passed away around 8.50 am in the morning. He took his last breath at a local private hospital in Kolkata.

Previously he was hospitalised during September when his condition remained “critical” for a while.

The senior actor was known for his role in Tapan Sinha’s famously celebrated film Banchharamer Bagan and two of Satyajit Ray’s classics, Ghare Baire and Ganashatru. He has also worked with stalwart Indian film directors like Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Shakti Samanta, Tarun Majumdar, Basu Chatterjee, and Goutam Ghose.

The celebrated thespian was known for writing social and politically driven plays and is known to have written over 100 plays in his great body of works.

Manoj Mitra won many awards for his acting and writing skills. Among them was the much celebrated Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985.

Mamata expresses grief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her condolances and remembered the veteran actor in a message on social media site X.

“Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, ‘Banga Bibhushan‘ Manoj Mitra today morning. He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” Ms. Mamata Banerjee wrote.

