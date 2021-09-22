Entertainment

Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati to star in Netflix web series ‘Rana Naidu’

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh  

HYDERABAD

Real-life uncle and nephew and stars with massive fan bases, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati will be collaborating for the first time for a Netflix web series titled Rana Naidu. The series is an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan.

Produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP, Rana Naidu will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The story will follow the life of Rana Naidu, a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai’s elite.

In a statement, Rana Daggubati said that the series heralds many firsts for him. It will be his first collaboration with his uncle and the first exploration of long- form storytelling for both the actors: “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.”

Venkatesh added, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”

Elaborating on the concept of Rana Naidu, the Netflix statement reveals that the character Rana Naidu is on the speed dial of Bollywood celebs, since there is no problem he cannot fix.


