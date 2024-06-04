Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal become parents to a baby girl

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have become parents to a girl child.

Announcing the birth of their child, Varun on Tuesday morning took to Instagram and dropped a video. The clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'.

The video post also read, “Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - ‘Dalals and Dhawans’

In the caption, Varun wrote, “Our Baby Girl Is Here,” and added, “Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

After being blessed with the birth of the daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Monday night. In the visuals captured by shutterbugs, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car.

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted an image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Baby John,’ directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and also has ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ in his kitty.

