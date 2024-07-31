Usher all set to release his new concert film ‘Rendezvous in Paris’

Singer-songwriter and dancer Usher announced the release of his concert film “Usher: Rendezvous in Paris” which captures the artist’s eight-show experience in Paris in 2023, reported People. According to a press release, the concert film, which was captured during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale “incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession.”

"Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans," said Usher. "I hope those who weren't able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens."

The film, directed by Anthony Mandler, combines Usher's hallmark singles including 'My Boo', 'Yeah!' and 'Love in This Club' with performances that include "never-before-seen costumes, state-of-the-art lighting, and special effects." It will also provide viewers with "a glimpse inside life beyond the stage."

The movie, backed by AMC Theatres Distribution and Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with Sony Music Vision, will have a limited distribution in approximately 2,000 theatres worldwide from Thursday, September 12 to Sunday, September 15."

For 30 years, Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Usher's next tour, 'Usher: Past Present Future', will comprise classics from his first album, 1994's 'Usher' as well as new songs from his ninth studio album, 'Coming Home'.The 'Burn' musician will begin his tour on Tuesday, August 20.

