Usha Uthup’s husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away

Published - July 09, 2024 02:41 pm IST

Jani Chacko Uthup died at the age of 78 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest

PTI

Usha Uthup. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup died in Kolkata on Monday, their family said. Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, they said.

Jani Chacko died of a massive cardiac arrest, they added. Jani, the second husband of Usha, was associated with the tea plantation sector. They first met at the iconic Trincas in the early '70s.

Besides Usha, Jani Chacko Uthup is survived by a son and a daughter. The last rites will be held on Tuesday, the family said. Usha was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan award.

