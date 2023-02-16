HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest

The festival will open with the premiere of Rebecca Miller’s film ‘She Came to Me,’ starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage

February 16, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

PTI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening Thursday of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, whose organisers say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn's film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.

This year's event, which runs until February 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

The festival will open with the premiere of Rebecca Miller's film “She Came to Me,” starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.