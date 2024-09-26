GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ubisoft pushes ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ release to February 2025

The decision follows weaker-than-expected performance of ‘Star Wars Outlaws’, which has impacted Ubisoft’s financial outlook for the current quarter

Published - September 26, 2024 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’

A still from ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ | Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be delayed until February 14, 2025, pushing back its original November 15 release. The decision follows weaker-than-expected performance of Star Wars Outlaws, which has impacted Ubisoft’s financial outlook for the current quarter.

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ sequel, ‘Ghost of Yotei’, announced with new protagonist and setting

In a statement, Ubisoft explained that while Assassin’s Creed Shadows is “feature complete,” the lessons learned from Star Wars Outlaws led the team to take extra time to polish the title. Ubisoft promises that the upcoming entry will deliver on its ambition, emphasizing the dual protagonist system with characters Naoe and Yasuke, each offering distinct gameplay styles.

The delay also coincides with PlayStation’s recent announcement of Ghost of Yōtei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, which shares a similar historical Japanese setting. Ubisoft’s move is likely to give Assassin’s Creed Shadows more breathing room in an increasingly competitive release window.

Ubisoft confirmed that Shadows will be available on Steam from day one, marking a shift from the company’s recent launch strategies. In addition, the game will break from Ubisoft’s traditional Season Pass model, offering the first expansion for free to those who preorder.

‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ game review: Returning to the roots of stealth and intrigue

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is focusing on improving Star Wars Outlaws after its August release saw softer-than-anticipated sales. Updates are planned ahead of its Steam launch on November 21 to better engage players during the holiday season.

