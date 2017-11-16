Trials of tiny hearts

A children’s short film Piu Ka Pen (Piu’s pen) will be screened in the city. The 18-minute film, created by Lebeda Productions is “based on the critical yet ignored issue of child anxiety and depression. Studies show that 20% children suffer from child anxiety,” explains Raakhee Bose, who founded the Lebeda production along with Devanand Mahakud, who has directed the film.

Both Rakhee and Devanand have a passion for films. Rakhee started acting in theatre and has worked with Jagriti, besides working in television series, and short films in Hindi, Bangla and Kannada. Devanand, on the other hand, is a writer-director, who started his journey in films as an actor with the short-film Satkaara. He directed Laapata, a short film based on the rejection and denial of rape survivors.

Piu Ka Pen, Rakhee says is about a 10-year-old girl, ‘Piu’, who is afraid of everything around her including her mother, losing her favourite things and her pen. “The film is not preachy but does give an insight into the early symptoms of child anxiety and how the child can overcome them,” adds Rakhee.

Lebeda Productions was started by the duo in 2015 as “We love to tell stories. Everyone and everything has a story to tell, which is unique in its own way. With our production house, we try to give shape to these stories in the form of a film as films are a powerful medium,” observes Rakhee, while Devanand adds, “We work with a lot of children. While working I noticed children today are different. Lifestyle has also changed. The film is about the relationship between parents and children, which has also changed. Twenty years ago there was no technology nor mobiles and we did a lot of things with children, even played with them or told them stories. But now we show them a short film or give them video games and mobiles to play with. There is no emotional connect between people these days. Communication is missing between parents and children. Everything seems to be focussed towards the self.”

Rakhee believes that the screening is just the beginning to create an awareness. “Nothing can happen. But we hope the film will connect with others in some way,” she says.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with two child psychiatrists, Dr MV Ashok and Dr Yeshaswini.

After this the duo plans to take the film to various schools across the city and also screen it at independent venues as a campaign against child anxiety.

The film is conceptualised by Raakhee, directed by Devanand. It has music by Pradip Chattopadhyay, one of the founder of first rock band, Moheener Ghoraguli. Cinematography is by Karthik Mallur, a leading cinematographers from the Kannada Film Industry.

The film will be screened on November 18, 7 pm at Lahe Lahe in Indiranagar.

The tickets are priced at ₹120 and are available on bookmyshow.