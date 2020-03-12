Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles (United States):

12 March 2020 07:34 IST

The couple came down with a fever while in Australia, where Hanks reportedly filming a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. actor said Wednesday.

Hanks (63), said he and Ms. Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is reportedly filming a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley.

Advertising

Advertising

The pair will now be isolated and monitored, wrote Hanks.

"We'll keep the world posted and updated," he wrote on his Instagram page, along with a photo of a surgical glove placed inside a biohazard trash bag.

Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping around the world.