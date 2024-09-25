Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan responds to Karthi’s apology

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who was upset over Tamil actor Karthi’s remarks at a promotional event regarding the ongoing Tirupati laddu controversy, has now responded to the apology note of Karthi.

Appreciating the Tamil actor for his “kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you’ve shown towards our shared traditions”, Pawan Kalyan took to X to share that “Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care.”

Dear @Karthi_Offl garu,



I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you've shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 24, 2024

The actor said, “I wanted to bring this to your notice with no intentions behind it, and I understand the situation was unintentional. Our responsibility as public figures is to foster unity and respect, especially regarding what we cherish most—our culture and spiritual values. Let’s always strive to uplift these values while continuing to inspire through cinema.”

In the long tweet, the actor also added, “ I would also like to express my admiration for you as a remarkable actor whose dedication and talent have consistently enriched our cinema.” Karthi and his elder brother and actor Suriya, thanked Pawan Kalyan for his wishes.

The issue began at a pre-release event of Karthi’s upcoming film Meiyazhagan, where the actor was asked to comment on a meme from his film Siruthai. The meme, aimed at the Tirupati laddu row, used the film’s dialogue, ‘Kanna laddu thinna aasaiya’. Responding to the host, Karthi said he didn’t wish to comment on the meme.

“We shouldn’t talk about laddu in the current scenario. It is a sensitive topic,” Karthi said in jest. Reacting to the incident, Pawan Kalyan told reporters that people will not forgive those who make “fun of the issue.”

“Members of the film industry are making jokes on laddu. When it comes to Sanathana Dharma, please think 100 times before you say a word. In some movie event, one actor called it a “sensitive issue.” Don’t you ever say that. I respect you all as actors but please refrain from commenting on this issue,” said Pawan Kalyan.

Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 24, 2024

The matter was put to rest after actor Karthi tweeted an apology. “As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear,” the actor tweeted.