Tinder’s interactive video series 'Swipe Night' coming to India

New Delhi

19 February 2020 10:12 IST

Location-based dating service giant Tinder on Tuesday announced it was bringing its Swipe Night interactive video series in India in March. It is an in-app, interactive apocalyptic adventure, according to the company.

Tinder’s big experiment with interactive content — called Swipe Night — was introduced late last year in the U.S.

“After massive success in the U.S., Tinder is set to release Swipe Night in India this March. Tinder will release its in-app, interactive apocalyptic adventure, where at key turning points, members decide what happens to them next,” the company said in a statement.

According to Tinder’s parent company Match, “millions” of Tinder users tuned in to watch the show’s episodes during its run in October and it gave way to double-digit increases in both matches and messages.

Match had confirmed in November that it would launch Tinder’s new show outside the U.S. in early 2020.