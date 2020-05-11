These podcasts will give you a glimpse of sporting glory

Beyond the Baseline

Tennis is one of the most global of sports. But quality tennis content is still niche. One of the select few who stand out is Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim. His Beyond the Baseline pod is among the best sources for all things tennis — from player politics, to finances governing the game to integrity issues. Guests on the pod form an eclectic mix, with even investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald having once made an appearance. At times, the pod can come across as too US-centric, and that is but a minor quibble.

Episode length: 30-45 minutes (on average)

Available on: si.com/tennis, Apple podcast, Spotify

The Totally Football Show

Hosted by ace presenter James Richardson, regulars on the pod include popular tactics guru Michael Cox, German football expert Raphael Honigstein, among others. A twice-a-week look at the Premier League, an in-depth weekly analysis of European football and Golazzo, a deep-dive into Italian football history, are its prized offerings.

Episode length: 45 minutes (on average)

Available on: thetotallyfootballshow.com, Apple podcast, Spotify

81 All Out

In Indian cricket folklore, the Barbados Test of 1987 occupies a prominent place, albeit for the wrong reasons. Chasing a modest-looking 120 for victory, India was bundled out for 81. The pod gets its name from here, but as the bio says, it is probably the only tragic thing about it. Hosted by Siddhartha Vaidyanathan — a fine writer himself, formerly of ESPN Cricinfo — the pod has a mix of series previews, reviews, glorious nostalgia trips and granular discussions about the technical aspects of the sport.

Episode length: 60+ minutes (on average)

Available on: 81allout.com, Apple podcast, Spotify

The Real Science of Sport

Last April, sports scientist Professor Ross Tucker and veteran sports journalist Mike Finch got together to “break down the myths, practices and controversies from the world of sport”. The result was the Real Science of Sport pod. It is geeky only in name, as the duo does a fine job of breaking down the most complex of issues, like the high-profile case involving South African middle-distance runner Caster Semenya, the world of drugs and doping, the ethical questions around the use of technology in sport and many more.

Episode length: 60+ minutes (on average)

Available on: Apple podcast, Spotify

