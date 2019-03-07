On stage: Women directors make a splash

In a first-of-its kind endeavour, Telangana Theatre Research Centre (TTRC) has brought women directors to the fore through Bhoomika, the Modern Theatre Festival. Having begun on March 5, the festival will culminate on March 7 with two plays Chitra Naleeyam directed by Sunayana Jayashree and Purushasooktam directed by popular films and television actor/anchor Jhansi Lakshmi.

This festival is part of the Centre’s attempt to organise a special programme every year. “Coming together of women theatre directors has never happened before,” shares Vijaykumar of TTRC . “Our focus was to stay away from Parishat natakalu. We gave the women directors the freedom to be real and select their themes. Just because they are women, we didn’t want them to select women-oriented themes; there were no boundaries.”

Sowmya Ram | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Anveshana staged on March 5 by Sowmya Ram Holagundi was inspired by movement theatre and presented on the lines of a suspense thriller. The actors used physical methods, weight and space to communicate character and the story.

Bh. Padmapriya | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Mooriya, adapted and directed by Padmapriya (original play John Milington Singe (Riders to the sea) was staged on March 6. The story is about Mooriya, an old woman with six boys and two girls. She leads a hard life but doesn’t lose her spirit to fight against fate and circumstances.

Swathi | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Aadadi by Swathi revolved around the concept of feminism. The play raised poignant questions on whether we need a feminist label to be called a strong, independent woman.

Sunaina Jayashree | Photo Credit: By arrangement

On March 7, Sunayana Jayashree’s Chitra Naleeyam looks at the mythological Nala and Damayanti story with a modern approach. King Nala and Damayanti’s story in Nalopaakhyaanam, in the Aranya Parva of Mahabharatha written by Nannaya is the inspiration. The culture and customs of time, rules which govern marriage, the effect of immoral thoughts and acts on persons living in the times of strict moral codes are all portrayed in this contemporary take on the mythological story.

Jhansi who is popular as an anchor, debuts as a theatre director, actor and writer for the play Purushasooktam to be staged on March 7. “I am super excited as I never touched the issues of bringing a woman’s perspective of understanding masculinity,” she states. With only two characters (Jhansi and Vamsi) representing the feminine and masculine energy, the play starts off on a ‘who is equal or more equal’ note. “It delves into deeper issues and poses questions as to why you are not able to accept that I am equal to you. What is it that stops you from doing it,” points out Jhansi. Without taking sides, the play is only an attempt to explain a situation. Vamsi thoroughly enjoyed the ‘extremely challenging’ experience. “People will connect to it and we are looking forward for it,” says Jhansi.