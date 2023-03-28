ADVERTISEMENT

Why Wedding Ring is a play about relationships

March 28, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Antharanga theatre group will stage Abhishek Majumdar’s ‘Wedding Ring’, directed by Archana Shyam

Shilpa Anandraj

Theatre director Archana Shyam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Antharanga theatre group will present a Kannada play Wedding Ring. Written by Abhishek Majumdar, the play is directed by Archana Shyam.

“Abhishek and I have been collaborating for over a decade and have also organised theatre fests. He is a brilliant contemporary playwright and shared the concept of Wedding Ring with me even before he penned it. He said it would deal with current-day relationships — the fragility and conflicts within. Having experienced and seen these issues around me, I was thrilled to direct the play. Our parents’ generation hardly put in an effort to keep a relationship alive — one or the other would compromise, not so today. Now, a lot of effort goes into a relationship and life has become materialistic,” says Archana, who has been in the theatre field for the last two decades.

A still from the play | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Archana is the daughter of the veteran theatre personality — MS Shyamsundar (fondly known as Uncle Shyam in theatre circles) — and says: “He is my inspiration. I grew up watching rehearsals and plays. Once I went on stage for a Yakshagana play, I’ve never looked back.”

Archana also believes theatre is far more essential today than it ever was as “it draws people out of their confinement and teaches one to emote and express yourself better. You can create stories on stage that others can identify with.”

The play will be staged on March 29 at Ranga Shankara. Tickets on BookMyShow.

The Hindu MetroPlus

