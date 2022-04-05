Watch a play titled ‘Endings’

Shekhar Sanyal

April 05, 2022 14:12 IST

Dramarsis, a Bengaluru based theatre group, will stage an English play, Endings, directed by Shekhar Sanyal, a working professional, who has pursued theatre as a passion. He has donned roles as a technical designer and actor for the stage and Endings is his first directorial play.

The play will be staged on April 9 at 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Written by Navoneil Bhattacharyya, the play, Shekhar says explores hard-hitting truths. “It focuses on the various societal norms and challenges, including gender roles and what happens when masks are removed The play leans on humour and makes for a light-hearted watch”.

A still from the play

The play was supposed to be staged in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic, Shekhar says. “Though we were done with the rehearsals, we had to get back to it as the cast changed and some fell gravely ill. We are thrilled to finally get back on stage.”

The 51-year-old director says, “The play will offer you a different experience. Though it is called Endings it sends across the message that there is no finality to anything that is happening around us.

The cast includes Navoneil Bhattacharyya, Praloy Kumar Dey and Anindita Chakraborty. Tickets will be available on bookyshow and Dramarsis facebook page