Watch a play inspired by Akkai Padmashali

The transgender activist, Akkai Padmashali has withstood the storms of life and made her mark. The motivational speaker and actor (she acted in Ratnan Prapanhcha) wrote a book based on her life, Akkai: Karunegondu Savalu, which has been adapted to a stage play. The 70-minute play, Challenge to Sympathy: Akkai, is a solo act featuring Nayana Sooda. Directed by Belur Raghunandan, it will be staged on March 6.

Akkai talks to Metroplus about the Kannada play, sexuality and her drive that keep her fighting for equality.

AKKAI

Edited excerpts:

How do you feel about your biography being adapted for stage?

It feels good. My biography was released a few months ago, and Belur Raghunandan, a script writer and director wanted to adapt it for the stage. The play is titled Challenge to Sympathy: Akkai . We felt it would be great to bring my struggles and journey to the proscenium and were keen that a woman depict my character. That is how actor Nayana Sooda came on board.

We thought a play will be a powerful medium to carry the message. The book is not just about me nor does it wallow in self pity. The book is about me questioning the system, and the importance of empathy.

We believe this is the first time that a woman will be playing a transgender’s role in our country.

You acted in ‘Ratnan Prapancha’, which was well received. Why did you not want to act as yourself in the play? Would you not have been the best choice?

(Laughs) I could have, but did not want to. The aim was to change the mindset of the society. People always expect male artistes or a transgender person to play a transgender role. Transgender persons are usually presented in a crude manner in theatre as well. It has always been male dominated. We wanted to explore how a woman playing a transgender person will be perceived. We wanted a woman to bring out the journey of transformation from man to woman and her journey after Akkai became a woman.

After Ratnan Prapancha, have you been offered any more film roles?

(laughing) In fact, I have received three offers and am in talks with Kavitha Lankesh for a particular project. Acting is a fun experience. Talks are on to adapt the book into film too.

Do you feel the way transgender community is depicted on screen has improved of late?

Yes, times have changed and so have the mindsets. We still have a long way to go. For years, films have always portrayed our community in a negative light. When I was offered the role in Ratnan.., I was particular that I will not behave in a cheap manner on screen. I stressed that every transgender person had to be shown in a dignified light. The filmmakers agreed and finally we became a part of the film.

What is the message you would like give to the youngsters who are struggling with their gender identity?

I would only like to say, let us celebrate our identity and our sexuality. The first step is to accept ourselves.

What next?

I am writing my second book, which is on understanding the importance of sexuality, what it is to be a transgender person and what sexuality or desires mean.

Will your book be translated to English?

As of now it is released in Malayalam and in the process of being translated to Tamil and Telugu. In May, Zubaan Publishers have slotted the release of the book in English.

Challenge to Sympathy: Akkai, will be staged on March 6 at 6 pm at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Entry free