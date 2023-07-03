Unveiling the enigmatic life of poet Fernando Pessoa: TheatreSHIft’s captivating play premiers on July 5 

July 03, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Fernando and his Grandmother, a play based on the life of renowned Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa is scheduled to premiere on July 5, at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Presented by the troupe TheatreSHIft, written by Armando Nascimento Rosa and translated by Susannah Finzi, this play will immerse the audience in a captivating narrative of the poet’s life and his profound bond with his grandmother.

An intriguing literary figure from the 20th century, Pessoa is called the ‘Endlessly Multiple’ poet because of the many heteronyms that he invented. These figures were not merely pen names but whole fictional entities with individual biographies and distinctive styles of writing.

Infused with innovation and heartfelt moments, this play delves into the intimate bond shared between Pessoa and his grandmother. The production interweaves humour with sombre themes of mental illness, political censorship, and mortality, providing a glimpse into the extraordinary and captivating realm of Pessoa and his diverse heteronyms.

Directed by actor and theatre maker Mayura Baweja, the production is a product of three years of extensive research and study. “I came across a short extract of Pessoa’s journal during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and became fond of his writing and his life,” says Mayura. “I found the email address and wrote to the playwright and translator of the play and got the entire script. I did not know what a big poet Pessoa was; however, after I got the script, I researched more about him and read his translated work.”

Mayura said the production was completed after extensive research and rehearsed readings. “A few months later, I met Swati De, who is also one of the actors in the play, at another show. We began reading scripts together. Swati introduced me to Shivam Vig; and we started reading the script of Fernando and his Grandmother. We started doing rehearsed readings of the play and did a lot more research on the characters, which we have now turned into a full-fledged play”.

While the play talks about one of the greatest Portuguese poets, whose modernist work gave Portuguese literature European significance, the play does not have Portugal influences in its production design. “Despite being based on Pessoa’s life, the play doesn’t have Portuguese music nor does the production design mimic Portuguese culture. We have not neither Indianising the play either with Indian music, costume or anything else that shouts Indian. The play has a contemporary design which speaks of Pessoa’s life and his relationship with his grandmother.”

Mayura says despite dealing with serious issues, the play has humor elements and connects with the audience. “Animations will be projected throughout the performance. The play is open to anyone over the age of 16. The Indian audience will connect with the play. For instance, we talk about Pessoa’s journey and his life in South Africa, which around the same Mahatma Gandhi was also in Durban, South Africa.”

The upcoming production runs for 90 minutes and is brought to life by a talented team of individuals. Bharath Murthy handles animation and poster design, Arun D.T. takes care of the lighting design, Deepak Kurki serves as the movement director, Abhaydev Praful has composed and designed the music, Rency Philip manages the set, props, and costumes, and overseeing the production is Norman Leslie Doss V.

The play will be staged at Bangalore International Centre on July 5 and at Ranga Shankara on July 7. Tickets available on the BIC website and BookMyShow.