Pratibha Singh tries to broaden the dance theatre horizon

As a Kathak dancer Pratibha Singh has been exploring to broaden the horizon of dance theatre, blending various classical dance forms, music and drama. In her experiment, she has created some commendable theatrical works. In this context her production of “Khushiyan Aur Afsaane” with transgender artists deserves special mention. Her another production entitled “Kharu Ka Khara Kissa” is a fine experimental work using Kathak dance perceptively into a straight forward narrative to depict basic instinct of man to survive in the face of hungry wolves. In her latest offering of “Ram Ki Shakti-Pooja”, which she staged in collaboration with Kala Mandali, Delhi at Meghdoot 1, Sangeet Natak Akademi recently, she has made a vital stride to create a theatre that captures the poetic imagery of a immortal long Hindi poem, trying to integrate various art forms into one continuous texture, mesmerising the audience in the process.

Written by Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala' (1899-1961), one of the greatest Hindi poets and pillar of Chhayavadi school of Hindi poetry, “Ram Ki Shakti-Pooja” depicts the last phase of the war between Ram and Ravana. It is a war signalling victory of Ravan over Rama. The army of Rama consisted of mostly moneys is in a demoralised state. Ram, in dilemma, has observed that Shakti –Goddess Durga – is on the side of Ravan, transforming him into an invincible force. Ram is sorry that Ravana symbolises the forces of evil and yet Durga is protecting him and abandoning him who is fighting for truth and justice.

Written in 1936, on the surface the poem depicts the epic war between Ram and Ravan but the poem is rich in allegorical imageries which reflect the social and political conditions of Indian society of that time and Indian state which was enslaved by British imperialism. Ravan symbolises imperialism, the British intruders indulging in the barbarous exploitation of the Indian masses and the oppressed Indian people fighting a just war against tyranny are weak. It is imperative for the oppressed to attain liberty need to acquire power – Shakti. This is the metaphorical meaning of Shakti-Pooja.

Trouncing Ravana

The disheartened army of Ram decides that Ram should acquire the protection of Shakti-Durga to defeat Ravana and he should undergo arduous devotional ritual to please Shakti and win over her blessing.

In recent years, we have seen a few stage versions of “Ram Ki Shakti-Pooja”, the better known production is by Vyomesh Shukla who is based in Varanasi. Pratibha Singh's production is highly innovative which seeks to give epic dimension to a modern classic in Hindi. To capture finer nuances of the poetry and the intricate interplay of human emotions between antagonistic forces against the backdrop of fierce war, she has used a number of theatrical and classical dance forms like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Chhau, music-classical and creative, mime and puppetry.

She has aptly conceptualised the space of open air Meghdoot Theatre 1. On the left stage an elaborate space is provided for instrumentalists and vocalists and on the right downstage three artists were sitting who recited poems from the original text. Different characters follow different choreographic patterns to express their distinct emotional states and the right mood. Chhau dance movements are used for the movement of Durga and Ravan to depict militancy. Kathak dance is used to convey the beauty and grace and puppets are used to define some of the characters. Music is used to create the right ambience as well as to reveal Ram's inner conflict about Shakti's decision to favour Ravana who is the symbol of evil.

Reminiscing victory

In this hour of despair, Ram recalls the moment of victory he has experienced in the past, especially he remembers his triumph over great warriors at Sita Swayamvar, resulting in his happy marriage with Sita. But soon enough he returns back from reverie to reality with the determination and renewed hope to worship Shakti and to defeat Ravan. In the process, he fails to accomplish his objective because the required 108 Neel Kamal – a mystic flower-falls short of one. Suddenly he remembers his mother saying in praise of his eyes as Kamal, symbolising the mystic flower Neel Kamal. With a view to make 108 shatdal Kamal, he starts the gory act of plucking one of his eyes. A pleased Durga sides with him now in the war against the unprotected Ravana.

The long poem is recited in turn by S. Kumar, Vijay Singh and Yogesh Kumar Pandey in chaste Hindi and with heart-felt intensity to set tone for the action enacted on the stage. Vijay Kumar Kataria as Ram brings to his portrayal a touch of sobriety, grace and determination. His Ram is not a divine being but a mortal who with his will power is able to change the course of war, inflicting defeat on his formidable enemy. Pravesh Kumar as Ravan impresses the audience with his gait and hysterical laughter mocking at the plight of Ram, reflecting his arrogance and immense power. Varun Gupta as Hanuman acts with conviction, displaying his total devotion to Ram.